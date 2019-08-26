Zimbabwe: Army Brutality Land Ministers in Trouble

25 August 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Charles Laiton

A Chinhoyi woman is suing two ministers and the police chief for $300 000 after she was brutalised by four soldiers at her home during the army crackdown that followed the violent January protests.

Jestina Jonga has issued summons against Defence, Security and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, her Home Affairs counterpart Cain Mathema and police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga demanding compensation for the injuries.

Jonga wants damages for "unlawful assault, pain and suffering, contumelia and for loss of income" caused by the soldiers.

In the court papers, the woman's lawyers said she was at home on January 14 when four soldiers raided her home.

"On the day in question (Jonga) was at her place of residence when four officers invaded her home and questioned the plaintiff in relation to the violence that had reportedly occurred in Chinhoyi CBD on the same day.

"The said officers proceeded to assault the plaintiff with sticks on her thighs and legs," the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said.

"As a direct result of this assault, the plaintiff was severely injured on her leg and endured excruciating pain.

"At all material times, the Zimbabwe National Army officers, who unlawfully assaulted the plaintiff, were acting within the scope of their duties and in the course of their employment with the defendants.

"Defendants are therefore vicariously liable for the unlawful actions of their subordinates."

Jonga is one of the many victims of assault perpetrated by the military and the police who have petitioned the court for compensation which is running into millions of dollars.

Her case is pending.

