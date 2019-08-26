Zimbabwe: Triangle Advance in Confederation Cup

TRIANGLE United advanced to the second round of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup after holding Rukinzo FC of Burundi to a goalless draw in Bujumbura yesterday to progress with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

Rukinzo needed a miracle to advance to the next stage after the Zimbabwean side secured a commanding 5-0 victory in the first leg played at Babourfields Stadium a fortnight ago.

Triangle's goals in the first leg came from a brace by Allan Tavarwisa, while captain Richard Kawondera, Timothy January and Tito Chintuli chipped in with a goal apiece.

Triangle will now face Tanzanian side Azam FC, who also advanced to the second round after defeating Fasil Kenema 3-1 yeterday.

A brace from Richard Djodi gave the Tanzanian outfit a two-goal advantage within half an hour, before Mujib Kassim halved the deficit.

However, Zambian international Obrey Chirwa ensured progression for the home side with a late strike, making it 3-2 on aggregate.

Rukinzo FC... ... ... ... ... (0) 0

Triangle United... ... .(0) 0

(Triangle win 5-0 on aggregate)