Zimbabwe: Triangle Advance in Confederation Cup

25 August 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

TRIANGLE United advanced to the second round of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup after holding Rukinzo FC of Burundi to a goalless draw in Bujumbura yesterday to progress with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

Rukinzo needed a miracle to advance to the next stage after the Zimbabwean side secured a commanding 5-0 victory in the first leg played at Babourfields Stadium a fortnight ago.

Triangle's goals in the first leg came from a brace by Allan Tavarwisa, while captain Richard Kawondera, Timothy January and Tito Chintuli chipped in with a goal apiece.

Triangle will now face Tanzanian side Azam FC, who also advanced to the second round after defeating Fasil Kenema 3-1 yeterday.

A brace from Richard Djodi gave the Tanzanian outfit a two-goal advantage within half an hour, before Mujib Kassim halved the deficit.

However, Zambian international Obrey Chirwa ensured progression for the home side with a late strike, making it 3-2 on aggregate.

Rukinzo FC... ... ... ... ... (0) 0

Triangle United... ... .(0) 0

(Triangle win 5-0 on aggregate)

