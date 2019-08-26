Ghana: Damgme Rural Bank Donates to 4 Traditional Councils

Prampram — The Dangme Rural Bank (DRB) last Friday donated assorted drinks and undisclosed amount of money to the four traditional councils in its jurisdiction towards this year's Homowo celebration.

Members of the Board of the bank presented the items which included beer, Guinness and soft drinks to the Ningo Traditional Council (NTC) Prampram Traditional Council (PTC), Kpone Traditional Council (KTC) and the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) at separate ceremonies.

The Chairman of DRB, Nene Affum Kaafra III, said the bank by dint of hard work and prudent management was able to meet Bank of Ghana's (BoG) target for the capital of GH¢100 million for rural banks and it was hoping to chalk GH¢200 million by the end of the year in case the bar was raised further.

He pleaded with the traditional authorities to encourage residents to acquire more shares, while urging businesses in the area to route the salaries of their employees through the bank to access the numerous benefits on offer.

At the PTC, the Acting President of the PTC, Nene Kwaku Dapor I, received the items on behalf the council and thanked the bank for the gesture.

Nii Tetteh Otu II, President of the KTC, received the items on behalf of his council. He called on the Ga-Dangme people to be proud of their culture and maintain their values.

Mankralo of Tema, Nii Adjetey Agbo II, received the items on behalf of the TTC, while at Ningo Nene Kaafra, who is also a member of the NTC received the items on behalf of the council.