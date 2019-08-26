Ghana: MoFA Director Anticipates Good Harvest for Upper East

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr Francis Ennor, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA)has given the assurance that the region will get a good harvest this farming season.

He said the region received a lot of fertiliser and seeds for supply to farmers and with the promising rainfall in August, the crops would do well.

The Director made the assessment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

The assessment was to allay the fear of some people about agriculture production this year since the rains in June and July were low and erratic.

Speaking of tractor services and preparation towards the harvests, Mr Ennor reiterated that government had acquired some tractors nationwide and was still making frantic efforts to get some simple equipment to be used for harvesting.

He urged people in the private sector and district assemblies to make efforts to access the equipment for use by farmers for harvesting.

Mr Ennor said farmers' numerous applications to the directorate for tractor services were overwhelming and urged all interested parties to take the necessary steps to access the rice harvesters, tractors and power tillers that the government would soon make available.

Responding to the annual challenges of post-harvest losses of crops especially rice, the Regional Director stressed that planning was critical in the arrangement of harvesters by those who needed such services to enable all to benefit.

"Simultaneously everybody is harvesting so there is need to pre-arrange with people with the equipment to do the harvesting," he said and urged farmers not to wait until harvest time before arranging for the services of the harvesters.

He said most farmers did not plan well to ensure they got timely services and end up with continuous post-harvest problems.

Talking on the increase in production last year, the Director said Maize Production in the region increased from a crop area of 52,688 hectares in 2017 to 131,632 hectares in 2018, while Sorghum production had the highest increase, from 50,628 hectares in 2017 to 72,010 hectares in 2018 and rice production increased from 43,350 hectares in 2017 to 98,143 hectares last year.

Regional statistics from MoFA in Bolgatanga indicate that the region's production level increased to 472,467 metric tonnes in 2018 from 413,431 metric tonnes produced in 2017.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.