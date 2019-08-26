Nigeria: National Chief Imam Visits Nigeria

The Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Wazir Tambuwal has hosted His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at the Governor's new villa at Sokoto in Nigeria.

The Chief Imam was in Nigeria at the joint invitation of the Sultan, the Supreme Leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Sultan SA-Adu Abubakar and the Governor of Sokoto, Wazir Aminu Tambuwal, to the wedding of the Sultan's first daughter, Fatima.

His Eminence was introduced to the gathering as a special guest of honour and a guest of the State, a statement issued by the Personal Assistance of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Khuzaimah Osman, copied the Ghanaian Times said.

The ceremony took place on Saturday and His Eminence the National Chief Imam was offered the rare opportunity to close the gathering with special prayers for the Sultan, the Sokoto state and the federal Republic of Nigeria.

Among the high powered delegations in Sokoto for the event were the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Lamido I, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police of Nigeria, the Governor of Kebi State, Deputy Governor of Kano State and the Governor of Jigawa state.

The chief Imam was accompanied by Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, spokesman, Alhaji Abdul Lateef Abdul Salam, protocol officer, Alhaji Abubakar Osman Sharubutu, Special aide of His Eminence, Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, PA to the National Chief Imam and Mallam Belo Abubakar, spiritual consultant and a friend to the Chief Imam.

"The Governor is so affable, very welcoming, accommodative, very cheerful, respectful and loving. I am not surprised the crowd that follows us from the Mosque while the Governor sat in the bus with other officials leaving his State vehicle for his assistants," the statement said.

The delegation expressed appreciation to the government for the support accorded to the Chief Imam and his entourage by the officials of the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria.

The delegation was expected back home yesterday.