Ghana: Prudential Bank Supports Ghana Teacher Prize

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prudential Bank Limited has reiterated its commitment to the growth and development of the country's educational sector.

To this end the bank has donated a double cabin 4 by 4 pickup to be given to the first runner-up for this year's Ghana Teacher Prize launched in Accra on Wednesday.

Mrs Akosua A. Boahen, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Prudential Bank Limited who presented the vehicle at the launch said the bank was of the strong conviction that education was the bedrock towards the development of the country.

She said teachers played a major role in developing the human resource that the country needed, hence the need to recognise their contributions.

"There cannot be quality education, an education that can produce quality human resource for this country, if we do not place premium on the vehicle of education which is the teacher.

The bank is always of the view that the teaching profession is the mother of all professions," she said.

Mrs Boahen said the bank as part of its corporate social responsibility would continue to support initiatives targeted at motivating teachers.

She described the teachers' awards as an important event which needed to be supported by all well-meaning Ghanaians and corporate institutions.

The Ghana Teacher Prize launched by the National Teaching Council (NTC) will be held on October 5, this year.

The awards scheme is in recognition of hardworking teachers and their contribution to the improvement of teacher ethics and education outcomes in the country.

On the theme: 'Young teachers: The future of the profession', it will be held at the Paa Joe Stadium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

