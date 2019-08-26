Ghana: KNUST to Open New Satellite Campus At Obuasi for 2019/2020 Academic Year

The Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso and a delegation from KNUST last Tuesday paid a working visit to Obuasi Satellite Campus to inspect renovation works ahead of the official opening in September, 2019.

Briefing the management team of the university after the tour of the premises, Mr Stephen Teku, the Municipal Works Engineer mentioned that the first phase of the renovation was 80 per cent done with the remaining 20 per cent to be completed before the end of August, a statement issued by KNUST Public Affairs Directorate copied the Ghanaian Times said.

The facility which was donated to KNUST by AngloGold Ashanti through the Obuasi Municipal Assembly falls under the mining company's 'Asserts Relinquishing Programme'.

Under the programme, old asserts of the mining company are being given out to potential stakeholders who could maximise them for the benefit of the community and the country.

The edifice is made up of the entire old administration block of AngloGold Ashanti, and will serve as lecture rooms, offices, bungalows for visiting professors, hostel facilities for students, study rooms, and a library.

Additionally, the mining company and the municipal assembly have agreed to bear the initial cost of renovation estimated at almost GH₵96,000 before the handover. KNUST on its part will take care of the soft furnishing.

Commenting on the project, Prof Obiri-Danso, expressed his excitement on the progress of the renovation and was hopeful the campus could begin its academic operations by September, 2019 with initial student's population of about 700.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah on his part, underscored the immense benefit the campus could bring to the Obuasi municipality.

He mentioned that, apart from creating direct jobs for the citizens of the Obuasi and its environs, the presence of the campus could spur up business activities for food vendors, retail shop operators, hostel facility operators and many more.

He has therefore, charged all stakeholders to embrace this noble idea and give it the needed full support.

The Registrar of the Obuasi campus, Mr Benjamin Oduah Andoh intimated that the academic board had so far given approval for the running of the following courses: BSc Electrical/Electronic Engineering, BSc Civil Engineering, BSc Mechanical Engineering, BSc Materials Engineering, BSc Environmental |Science, BSc Geological Engineering, BSc Geomantic Engineering, and BSc Business Administration (Logistics & Supply Chain Management).

He was hopeful that, other market driven programmes would be added when existing facilities expand in the future.