Ghana: Ugly Sides of NDC Primaries

Two delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were arrested at Fiapre in the Sunyani West constituency of the Bono Region for various offences during the party's parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

One of them was nabbed for carrying a knife while in the process of casting his ballot.

The other suspect was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol and ridding an unregistered motorbike to the polling centre, thus disturbing the peace.

Even though the police did not give their names, a source close to them said they would be charged and arraigned for breaching various electoral laws.

The Sunyani Municipal Commander of Police, DSP Francis Numado confirmed the arrest and indicated that they can be granted bail after the results were declared.

Relatedly in the Tema East constituency an aggrieved polling agent, who could not stand the defeat of his aspirant, decided to use an unconventional means to mar the electoral process.

The agent, whose name was not immediately given, was said to have tore the ballot papers and chewed some them.

The incident happened just when sorting of ballot papers were completed and counting was about to begin.

Police personnel on duty promptly intervened and arrested the agent. But his action temporarily brought the entire electoral process to a halt.

Also, the Sekondi constituency, a chief fisherman, Charles Hagan, affectionately called Panya caused a massive upset in the parliamentary primary when he beat off competition from two former government appointees to emerge winner.

Panya polled 244 votes against a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Betty Busumtwi-Sam's 175 votes and a former Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi, Charlotte Odum's 163 votes.

The aspirants had been accused by his opponents as being illiterate but his supporters were unperturbed.

The supporters who are confident he will go ahead to win the seat in the general elections told Citi News that language barrier would not be an issue in parliament as he could speak Fante.