Ghana: Ugly Sides of NDC Primaries

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
opinion

Two delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were arrested at Fiapre in the Sunyani West constituency of the Bono Region for various offences during the party's parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

One of them was nabbed for carrying a knife while in the process of casting his ballot.

The other suspect was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol and ridding an unregistered motorbike to the polling centre, thus disturbing the peace.

Even though the police did not give their names, a source close to them said they would be charged and arraigned for breaching various electoral laws.

The Sunyani Municipal Commander of Police, DSP Francis Numado confirmed the arrest and indicated that they can be granted bail after the results were declared.

Relatedly in the Tema East constituency an aggrieved polling agent, who could not stand the defeat of his aspirant, decided to use an unconventional means to mar the electoral process.

The agent, whose name was not immediately given, was said to have tore the ballot papers and chewed some them.

The incident happened just when sorting of ballot papers were completed and counting was about to begin.

Police personnel on duty promptly intervened and arrested the agent. But his action temporarily brought the entire electoral process to a halt.

Also, the Sekondi constituency, a chief fisherman, Charles Hagan, affectionately called Panya caused a massive upset in the parliamentary primary when he beat off competition from two former government appointees to emerge winner.

Panya polled 244 votes against a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Betty Busumtwi-Sam's 175 votes and a former Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi, Charlotte Odum's 163 votes.

The aspirants had been accused by his opponents as being illiterate but his supporters were unperturbed.

The supporters who are confident he will go ahead to win the seat in the general elections told Citi News that language barrier would not be an issue in parliament as he could speak Fante.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.