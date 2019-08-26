Ghana: Consolidated Bank Opens Abossey Okai Branch

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has opened its new branch at Abossey Okai in Accra to give residents and business owners in the area a seamless banking experience at their doorstep.

Speaking at the opening, the Managing Director, CBG, Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, stated that the initiative was part of the bank's objective to draw closer to its cherished customers in the business hub of Abossey Okai, serving them with simple, secure and differentiated banking experiences.

"The move is part of our efforts to ensure wider financial inclusion and efficiency of operations in fulfillment of CBG's promise to stand with customers. CBG is continually working to offer convenient banking solutions and easy access to the bank's products and services," he said.

"The launch of CBG Labone, Korle Bu, Asafo and Alabar branches over the last six months demonstrate our commitment to stand with you," Mr Addo added.

CBG is the third largest bank in Ghana with 114 branches operational across the regions of Ghana. In less than a year, CBG has impressively moved from a negative position to post profits in the half year business report.

