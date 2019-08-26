Ghana: Don't Compare NPP's Corruption to NDC's - John Boadu

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has disclosed that the alleged acts of corruption being recorded in the Akufo-Addo led government pales in comparison to what occurred under the erstwhile former President Mahama's administration.

He says President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken bold steps to deal with corruption, a feat former President Mahama cannot boast of when he was in office.

Mr Boadu's comments came on the heels of the recent Public Procurement Authority (PPA) scandal involving its Chief Executive, Mr Agyenim Boateng Adjei.

According to Mr Boateng, he was optimistic that the NPP government would curb corruption in the country.

"It is very annoying to realise that a government and the President is trying very hard to end corruption, but you have few individuals who dabble in corruption," he said.

"Former president Mahama was himself allegedly corrupt so there is no way he (Mahama) can ever discuss corruption let alone have the temerity to fight it should he even in the unlikeliest situation be elected into office again," he added.

He has asked Ghanaians to remain calm until the Special Prosecutor and CHRAJ boss are done with their investigations.

The suspended Chief Executive Officer of the PPA has been the subject of scrutiny and investigations in the past as records suggested the Justice Adade Committee set up to investigate a report by the Chief Internal Auditor of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in 2003 recommended he should be prosecuted for misusing public funds.

According to the report, Mr Ajenim Boateng Adjei and three others were recommended for prosecution for misusing "an amount of GHȻ72.5m, so they should be investigated and prosecuted for causing financial loss to the state".

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, August 22, 2019, suspended from office, with immediate effect, Mr Adjei after he was unmasked in an exposé over the alleged sale of state contracts.

Mr Adjei, per investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni's latest piece, 'Contracts for Sale', was said to have established his own company under the name Talent Discovery Limited incorporated in June 2017 which had won some government contracts through restrictive tendering.

In the 46-minute video, it also emerged that the company was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

A statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin noted that President Akufo-Addo has subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.

