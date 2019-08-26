Ghana: NIB Moves to Support Ghana's Industrial Development

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Managing Director of the National Investment Bank, Mr Samuel Sarpong, has given assurance that the bank would soon scale up its development banking mandate.

He gave the indication when he paid a working visit to the production facilities of Nestle Ghana Limited in Tema.

Nestle Ghana Limited is one of the many industries NIB helped establish through its equity participation and/or funding.

The visit forms part of a range of strategies geared at repositioning NIB to support the industrialisation programme of the nation.

NIB prides itself of facilitating the setting up of a number of other well-performing industries including Novotel (now Accra City Hotel), Kabel Metal (now Nexans Kabelmetal), Aluworks, among others.

Mr. Sarpong said the success story of the industries NIB funded over the period was there for all to see.

He however, stated that "having firsthand information about how they are performing presently and understanding the current needs of industry would help us better appreciate the type of financial support required by industries. This will help the bank develop appropriate financing programmes to support industrial development. That is one of the reasons why we are embarking on these visits"

Improved support for the manufacturing sector, Mr Sarpong believed was the surest way to help increase the country's production of goods, reduce imports and creates employment.

"Increased support for the manufacturing sector is one of our core mandates, as NIB was actually set up to help drive and stimulate rapid industrialisation of the Ghanaian economy. We are taking steps to ensure the bank is put on a strong footing, and once that process is complete, we would resume what we are known for, funding viable ventures in the industrial sector," Mr Sarpong emphasised.

The MD/CEO was accompanied by his Deputy, Mr Alfred George Thompson and some senior management members.

They were hosted by the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana Limited, Ms Philomena Tan, the Director of Finance, Mr Ousmane Kamara and the management of the production facility.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.