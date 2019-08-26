Ghana: Dismissed Policeman, Others Arrested for Attempting to Rob 3 Students

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A dismissed policeman and two others have been arrested for attempting to rob three students at Taifa in Accra.

Ex- Corporal Eric Adzei, 48, Mutakilu Sadiq, 41, and Samuel Appiah, who claimed were policemen, were grabbed when they reportedly followed the students in an attempt to rob them.

Ex-Clp Adzei, who is said to be on court bail, has similar robbery cases against him at police stations at Dansoman and Madina, all in Accra, and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The Commanding Officer of the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said on August 19, at about 5:30p.m some residents of Taifa arrested the suspects and handed them over to the Achimota station, and reported that the suspects, who posed as personnel of the Ghana Police Service attempted to rob the students.

DCOP Anim said investigations revealed that the suspects, who were in mufti on board a saloon car with registration number WR 272-15, trailed the students, because they thought they had gone to Achimota Mall to withdraw money.

He said the suspects, who claimed they were policemen, attempted to seize the students, who had returned from the Achimota Mall, and were entering a vehicle at Taifa.

DCOP Anim said the residents of Taifa became suspicious of the suspects, and demanded to follow up to the police station, where they (suspects) said they wanted to take the students to.

He said the suspects sensing danger sped off in their car, but they were pursued by a commercial motorcycle rider and some residents, who arrested them at Taifa and handed them over to the police.

DCOP Anim said the police have so far retrieved a handcuff and impounded the car they used in the operation.

