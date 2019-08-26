Nigeria: Police Stray Bullet Kills Man in Lagos

26 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Usman Evelyn

A stray bullet from an unidentified police man, snuffed life out of a man, Sunday night, at Shogunle area of Lagos.

The deceased, Waliu Dauda, was a chair renter. He had gone to park the chairs he rented out to a church, at about 8pm, when the unexpected happened.

Eye witnesses said that the church located at Bello street, had a special programme where some dignitaries who came with police escorts were invited.

One of the policemen was said to have fired some shots into the air, while leading unnamed dignitary out of the church premises. Unfortunately, Dauda, was hit by the bullet, killing him on the spot.

