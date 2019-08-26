Nigerian Stars Davido, Burna Boy Score High On 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List

Photo: allafrica.com
All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, nominees.
26 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

African music definitive artiste, Davido and Nigeria's contemporary music talent, Burna Boy have scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List that has been released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday, August 25.

The Nominees' List, comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories, is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories.

The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R'n'B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall to other coveted categories such as 'Song of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Producer of the Year' and 'Best African Collaboration' among others.

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories, cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa's Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul.

Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans' Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for 'Blow My Mind with Chris Brown'.

Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with 'Killin Dem' featuring Zlatan'.

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category), and South Africa's seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with 'Banomoya' featuring Busiswa & TNS.

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance has also been posthumously nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 - August 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 on the AFRIMA voting platform www.afrima.org

Fans and followers of African music can access the online voting pages through the links on AFRIMA social media platforms or directly on the landing page on www.afrima.org.

Voting closes at midnight CAT on November 22.

Speaking on the release of the 6th AFRIMA final Nominees' List, Mr. Delani Makhalima, a member of the International Jury of AFRIMA representing Southern Africa, said: "As with each year, the musicians never cease to amaze us with their incredible talent.

"As jurors, we are impressed with the quality of work being produced. We are confident that the nominees' list presented this year is a true reflection of world-class African talent and each year it gets harder and harder to judge and grade the standard, as all regions on the African continent continue to surprise us by what we see and hear."

The 2019 main awards event, scheduled for November 20 to November 23, will span four days packed with activities which include the 6th AFRIMA Welcome Soiree, the 6th Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour of the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.

The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the Diaspora including live streaming on the AFRIMA website, the AFRIMA App, the AFRIMA social media handles and other online partner platforms.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
All Africa Music Awards - Who Should Win, Who Will Win?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.