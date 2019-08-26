Liberia: Who's Telling the Truth?

opinion

Police IG Sudue or Mulbah Morlu?

The controversial chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change Mulbah Morlu has denied an allegation by the Liberia National Police (LNP) that he is one of the two culprits who ordered the flogging of the deputy police chief for operations (102), Marvin Sackor.

The flogging of Sackor, according to Police Inspector-General (IG) Patrick Sudue during a Senate appearance on August 22, 2019, is linked to Chairman Morlu and Representative Acarous Gray of Montserrado County District #8. However, both men have refused to collaborate with police investigation despite several attempts to have them do so.

Marvin Sackor was on July 31, 2019 allegedly flogged by supporters of the ruling party (CDC) in its compound, while trying to calm down political tension between them and those from the four collaborating political parties who had gathered at Liberty Party headquarters to celebrate pre-election victories.

"We would like to use this medium to inform Chairman Morlu that the LNP stands by every statement it made yesterday (Thursday, August 22) before members of the Senate, especially concerning the invitation of Chairman Morlu and Representative Acarous Gray to assist with this investigation," the police said in a statement.

But the police, in their statement, also appeared to contradict the Inspector-General's remarks that both Morlu and Gray are "persons of interest."

In the statement, which called for the appearance of the pair on Monday (today), August 26, 2019, for questioning, the police clarified that Morlu and Gray have not been declared suspects. But the LNP finds it obvious to invite the two ranking members of the ruling party in order to ascertain the cause of the violence and assault that occurred at the party's headquarters when 102 was present.

"It is only obvious for us to invite Chairman Morlu and Rep. Gray to hear from them on what transpired at the CDC's headquarters as it relates to the alleged assault on Col. Sackor since, in fact, they as leaders of the CDC were on the scene of the incident.

"Hence, the LNP is using this medium to request the appearance of Chairman Morlu and Rep. Acarous Gray at the headquarters of the LNP not later than 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019," the LNP's statement added.

But in reaction to the statement, Mr. Morlu said the police chief's characterization that he is one of the people who ordered the flogging of 102 (Sackor) is not only a lie, "but a plan to deliberately falsify official records, mislead public opinion and injure my reputation."

"Firstly, contrary to your statement at the Senate hearing, I was never written by you or the Liberia National Police; more so, in a recent phone conversation I held with you seeking clarity, you also alleged that the Police's 103 (Deputy for Intelligence) wrote inviting me to a hearing. This is also a lie as I received 103 at a meeting this morning, and there was never a conversation held with me regarding any invitation for investigation.

"In your third statement regarding the false claims of an invitation, you also lied that the police wrote a letter to my office, but that my staff returned it, because my name was misspelled," Mr. Morlu said in a Facebook post. "This is also a big lie. Firstly in regard to this subject, you will learn that my office is run by a professional secretariat, who pays attention to every detail. The staff signs for every letter, get it properly filed, and will never reject a letter because of a misspelled name or address." Morlu said.

Mr. Morlu also added that the Police IG's lies and misrepresentation before the Senate is not only "preposterous but a blatant act of cowardice that denigrates the overall image of the LNP."

"In defense of the facts, I am certain the Police's 102 may testify in my favor against your false charge, which reads nothing less than a crap-load of lies," Morlu said.

"You are aware that I have never in my life touched a police officer, not even when constantly harassed or unnecessarily jailed under the former President. Your lies under oath today is shameful, requiring an immediate retraction in the same way it was uttered," Mr. Morlu added in his reaction.

Meanwhile, He has threatened to pursue legal measures if the Police IG does not retract his statement to undo the great damage "his statement has caused my image."

In defense of its chairman and Rep. Gray, CDC in a statement said: "As the CDC condemns all forms of violence at all times, it nevertheless refutes LNP Inspector General Sudue's information as untrue. The CDC, neither its officials, have not received any letter of invitation, or calls from the police, especially in regard to an ongoing investigation."