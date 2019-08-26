Liberia: LNP Devises Strategy to Reduce Road Accident

26 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Simeon S. Wiakanty

Since the restoration of Liberia's peace in 2003, the issue of road safety has always been a major problem, especially with the emergence of motorcycles (pem-pem) and tricycles (keh-keh) in the transport sector.

For this year, and with support from the German Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), which is an international non-governmental organization (NGO), the Public Safety Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has intensified its strategies to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.

The campaign is part of several exercises that the LNP has initiated over the years, which aimed at encouraging community members to get involved by engaging drivers as well as motorists to limit their speed in residential areas as incidence of road accidents has gone from bad to worse.

The community road safety campaign was officially launched on August 16, 2019 at the Bassa community Town Hall in Monrovia under the theme, "Raising Road Safety Awareness in Community."

Phase one of the exercise began shortly after the official launch of community debates, while phase two included a football and kickball tournament that was played between community teams on August 23 through 25, 2019 at the Slipway Sports pitch in Monrovia.

The event brought together participants from the Ministry of Transport (MoT), Road Safety Secretariat, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). It was brought together by teams from six other communities with 24 participating teams. Its exercise started from August 17-18, 2019, with Bassa Community, Perry Street, Jallah Town, Camp Johnson Road, Buzzi Quarters and Soniwein.

LNP Chief of Traffic, Alphonso G. Benda, told journalists that in spite of the series of awareness, drivers and commuters as well as pedestrians need to attach importance to road safety measures as road accidents have led to major causes of death, injuries and destruction of properties.

Benda described the campaign as "very important, because nowadays the issue of road safety plays a vital role in protecting life and property."

"The LNP decided to intensify road safety awareness by engaging communities, because many of the road users are from the various communities," Benda said.

The LNP's expectation is that participants at the event will serve as ambassadors for their respective communities to educate other residents about the importance of road safety.

The program, he said, is "just a pilot project funded by GIZ, to see whether it would meet the target objective by reducing some of the unnecessary road accidents, because road safety is new to Liberians, but the police is knowledgeable. This is why we have taken the initiative by launching the program," Inspector Benda said.

He spoke of how the traffic section of the LNP has devised new plans to take the campaign to about 25 schools across the country.

"We have started to do a formal communication to principals of the various schools in Monrovia, which will be extended shortly across the country," Benda said.

Benda said the strategy by the LNP is also intended to include in the debate whether the issue of road safety should be integrated into the Liberian educational curriculum.

He is optimistic that if the debate goes well and gets the desired result, policymakers will see the reason to integrate road safety into the school curriculum.

The road safety debate, which brought together several communities, witnessed Jallah Town community win with 229 points, while Perry Street Community came second with 224 points.

Meanwhile, a symbolic trophy was presented to Jallah Town community as a token of appreciation for its participation.

Madam Yana Tumakova, GIZ Advisor for Capacity Development within the transport sector, expressed the hope that community members will consider the exercise important by taking the lead in spreading the awareness in their respective communities.

Madam Tumakova reiterated her institution's commitment to working with the LNP to achieve its goal.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.