Liberia: Pres. Weah Issues Proclamation for Legislature to Extend Session

President George Weah has issued a proclamation for members of the 54th Legislature to extend the Second regular session for two weeks beginning September 1-14, 2019.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the proclamation is in concurrence with Article 32 (b) of the Liberian Constitution, which provides that the President shall, on his/her own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

In accordance with the Article, a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each has been laid before the President on August 23, 2019 for the extension of the First Regular Session of the 54th Legislature has been extended for two weeks beginning Saturday, September 1, and ending September, 14, 2019, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to discuss, and act upon matters of national concern; Article 32 (b) of the Constitution further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than 48 hours after receipt of the Certificate by the President.