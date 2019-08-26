Zimbabwe: Gritty Sables Edge Uganda

25 August 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Daniel Nhakaniso

The Sables cemented their position at the top of the Victoria Cup standings with an unconvincing 32-26 win over a battling Uganda at Harare Sports Club yesterday to take their winning run this season to four matches.

Zimbabwe, who are now firm favourites to win the four-nation tournament, which also features Zambia and Kenya, scored four tries through forwards Blithe Mavesere, Keith Murray, Godfrey Muzanargwo and Matthew Mandioma.

Skipper Hilton Mudariki, who had another brilliant game after his match-winning performance against Kenya early this month, kicked two conversions and a penalty, while flyhalf Dudlee White-Sharpley also chipped in with five points from a penalty and a conversion.

Uganda were kept in the match for long periods of this contest through the prodigious boot of their talented fullback Philip Wokorach, who scored 16 points from four penalties and two conversions to add to two tries from centre Michael Wokorach and flank Byron Oketayot.

"Obviously, I'm very happy about the win, but it was not one of the most gracious wins. A lot of strange decisions were made out there, which swung the game back and forth, but I'm very grateful we won the game," Sables coach Brendan Dawson said after the match.

"We are allowing our opposition to get back in the game; we get into great momentum and allow them to come back. We need to protect our ball more, but we're not doing it accurately enough."

Zimbabwe were the better side on the day as they created the better chances but, as it's been this season, they can't score at vital times due to poor handling and poor decision-making. They had enough pressure, territory and possession in that second half to have scored a lot more than the 17 points they managed.

The Sables held a slender 15-12 lead at the break after Mavesere and Murray both went over the whitewash after well-executed lineout set pieces, while Mudariki chipped in with a penalty and a conversion.

Uganda, who responded with four penalties by Wokorach, always managed to stay within touching distance, capitalising on the hosts' unforced errors and shortcomings at the breakdown.

Mudariki produced a brilliant burst of speed and complementing offload to set up Muzanargwo's try early in the second half, but Uganda responded with a contentious try from Michael Wokorach, who appeared to knock-on the ball after dispossessing White-Sharpley.

The two exchanged two tries to make it a three-point ball-game at 29-26 in favour of the Sables with a few minutes to play before a late penalty on the stroke of full-time ensured the home side celebrated another hard-fought win.

Zimbabwe... ... ... . (15) 32

Uganda... ... ... ... ... (12) 26

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
East Africa
Sport
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.