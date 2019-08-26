Cameroon: Forest Zone Warfare - Training, Induction Centre Goes Operational

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo chaired its official inauguration ceremony in Motcheboum in the East Region on August 23, 2019.

In the coming days, Cameroon's defence and security forces will be better prepared to defend the country's borders in forest areas notably in the East, North West, South West and South Regions. They will equally effectively and efficiently carry out security operations in Cameroon's vast forest zone. All these will be thanks to the training and skills they will acquire at the Motcheboum Forest Zone Training and Warfare Induction Centre (CEAP) in Doumé Subdivision, Upper Nyong Division of the East Region. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo under heavy rains, presided at the inauguration ceremony of the Centre on August 23, 2019. He said the inauguration of the Centre showed the will of the Head of State, Head of the Armed Forces, President Paul Biya to strengthen the capacity of the army through their operational preparation, and improvement of living and working conditions of military personnel. The Centre, he further said, is an appropriate place, arranged and equipped in a special way to train soldiers with necessary combat skills in the forest zone. The Commander of CEAP, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Issiakou corroborated the Minister in his presentation. He said the Centre whose construction started in 2014 and finished in 2018, is built on 123 hectares of land offered by the local population. It is comprised among others of an administrative block, classrooms, infirmary, playgrounds, parking lot, helicopter site, dormitory, residences as well as combat and shooting sites. Defence Minister Beti Assomo disclosed that training to be given in the CEAP will complete that of the Training and Warfare Induction Centre in the Sahel zone already functional in Mindif in Mayo Kani Division of the Far North Region, while waiting for that of the mountain zones that is in an advanced stage of setting up in the West Region. Special Inauguration Context The Defence boss said it came within the context marked by the resurgence of threats by Boko Haram terrorist group in the Far North Region, the fight against armed groups in the Adamawa and East Regions, the activities of highway robbers, actions of armed poachers, fight against maritime piracy in the coastal part of the country and socio-political and security problems in the North West and South West Regions. It also came after Minister Beti Assomo chaired the inauguration ceremony of the Command Post of the Land Forces in Yaounde. It was an occasion for the Minister to on behalf of the Head of State, President Paul Biya express gratitude and recognition to the living forces of the area for offering over a hundred hectares of land to the army. He said the civic collaboration illustrated not only the indissoluble link that has always existed between the population of the East and their army but their great attachment to institutions of the Republic, as well as President Paul Biya who incarnates them. He used the occasion to assure the population that government is putting all in place to ensure that Military Training Centre in Lomié created some years back and temporary relocated to Koutaba comes back to its site in Lomié. Minister Beti Assomo will have to transit the messages of gratitude of the population of the East Region to President Paul Biya. During the working session that followed the inauguration of CEAP, one of the elite who doubles as the Minister of the Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE expressed the gratitude of the population for the gesture and also for the assurance that the Lomié Military Training Centre will be reinstated. The Mayor of Doumé Council, Gisèle Mpamz in her welcome speech earlier expressed the same gratitude and urged government to carry out more development projects in the locality.