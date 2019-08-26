Cameroon-Chad Cooperation - Convergence of Views for Better Relations

Both parties at the end of the 23rd Grand Joint Commission which held in Yaounde recommended certain measures for improving bilateral ties between them.

Cameroon and Chad have concluded have concluded discussions within the framework of the 23rd Grand Joint Commission between both countries which held in Yaounde on August 21 and 22, 2019. Recommendations resulting from the two day deliberations centred on improving border security, scientific and cultural corporation, consular affairs, and the transportation of goods along the Douala-Ndjamena corridor. Cameroon's Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella led the Cameroonian delegation during the two-day discussions while the Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cherif Mahamat Zene headed his delegation. In the closing remarks of Minister Mbella Mbella, he noted that all the preoccupations of the Chadian delegation were listened to with recommendations geared at improving the friendly and positive cooperation ties which exist between both nations. The Minister said the recommendations geared at improving the transportation, security and other aspects raised is at the centre of priority of the Presidents of Cameroon and Chad. "These conclusions are a perfect reflection of the importance our delegations attach to improving relations and cooperation between Cameroon and Chad," Minister Mbella stated. In a joint communique signed by both Ministers of External Relations on behalf of their respective countries, discussions during the Joint Commission took place in all fraternity and conviviality. With regards to the concerns raised by the Chadian delegation in relation to the difficulties faced by Chadian transporters along the Douala-Ndjamena corridor, Minister Mbella noted they exploited various perspectives on improving the transportation of goods with the Cameroonian delegation appreciating the idea of putting in place a joint commission which will manage practical transportation issues. As concerns border security, both parties discussed and agreed on constant intelligence sharing to combat insecurity which is the wish and focus of the Presidents of the two neighbouring nations. Facilitating the process for the award of certificates to Chadian nationals who study in Cameroon and improving consular affairs between both countries were other topics that were elaborated during the two-day Grand Joint Commission.