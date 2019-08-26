South Africa: KZN Woman Stung By Scorpion While in Bed, Kills It With Deodorant

26 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 32-year-old Verulam woman was hospitalised after she was stung by a scorpion while lying in bed on Sunday.

At approximately 09:26, Reaction Unit South Africa's (RUSA) Verulam operations centre received a call requesting medical assistance for the woman.

"Medics were dispatched to her residence on Fir Close in Trenance Park and upon arrival treated her for an allergic reaction suffered from the sting," RUSA said in a statement.

"Her left arm was also swollen. She was transported to Mount Edgecombe Hospital for further medical attention."

According to RUSA, the woman was lying in bed when the scorpion stung her. She sprayed it with deodorant, which eventually resulted in its death.

The scorpion was placed in a packet and handed over to medical staff at the hospital to establish the strain of poison it carried.

