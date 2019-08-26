Ghana: 2 Die, Others Injured in Clash Between Youth, Operation Vanguard Team

Cape Coast — Two persons died at Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, following a clash between agitating youth of the town and members of the Operation Vanguard, last Friday.

Two others, who sustained injuries had been admitted and in critical condition at the Dunkwa Government Hospital, and another at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Takoradi.

The names of the deceased were given as Kweku Adjei and Fabio.

The confrontation was due to the arrest of two residents of Ayanfuri by members of the Operation Vanguard for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

The two suspects were part of a group collecting waste material at the dumping site of Perseus Mining Company.

One person bolted and went to the town to mobilise some people to the scene ostensibly to free their colleagues.

The Divisional Police Command moved to the place to avoid chaos and bloodshed between the residents and members of the task force.

The Divisional Commander of Police for Dunkwa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Innocent Avevor, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the youth armed themselves with cutlasses and other offending weapons in the bid to attack the members of the Operation Vanguard.

ACP Avevor said members of the Operation Vanguard fired warning shots to ward off the youth, resulting in the death of the two and other injured.

He said one person died instantly while the other died on the way to the hospital, adding that two persons were arrested by the Operation Vanguard team and handed over to the police.

ACP Avenor stated that the police took statements from those arrested and released them on bail.