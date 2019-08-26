Ghana: 2 Die, Others Injured in Clash Between Youth, Operation Vanguard Team

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Two persons died at Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, following a clash between agitating youth of the town and members of the Operation Vanguard, last Friday.

Two others, who sustained injuries had been admitted and in critical condition at the Dunkwa Government Hospital, and another at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Takoradi.

The names of the deceased were given as Kweku Adjei and Fabio.

The confrontation was due to the arrest of two residents of Ayanfuri by members of the Operation Vanguard for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

The two suspects were part of a group collecting waste material at the dumping site of Perseus Mining Company.

One person bolted and went to the town to mobilise some people to the scene ostensibly to free their colleagues.

The Divisional Police Command moved to the place to avoid chaos and bloodshed between the residents and members of the task force.

The Divisional Commander of Police for Dunkwa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Innocent Avevor, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the youth armed themselves with cutlasses and other offending weapons in the bid to attack the members of the Operation Vanguard.

ACP Avevor said members of the Operation Vanguard fired warning shots to ward off the youth, resulting in the death of the two and other injured.

He said one person died instantly while the other died on the way to the hospital, adding that two persons were arrested by the Operation Vanguard team and handed over to the police.

ACP Avenor stated that the police took statements from those arrested and released them on bail.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.