Ghana: Ace Tennis Academy Holds Tennis Clinic At Teshie Orphanage

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Ace Tennis Academy on Saturday held a tennis clinic for children at the Teshie Orphanage in Accra as part of its outreach programme to introduce the sport to kids.

About 25 children from the orphanage were taken through basic tennis drills with a few selected to be monitored and trained to become professionals.

Speaking at the clinic, founder of the academy, Naa Shika Adu said, the event also formed part of the outfit's annual Tennis Clinic for such homes.

She said the initiative started last year with some United States volunteers but thought it was important to engage young Ghanaians to develop the sport.

Last year was very successful she said, "and this year has seen a massive improvement- an indication that the clinic would get better in subsequent years".

"We need to introduce tennis to the kids. Though the sport is expensive, it could be made available to the kids through such initiatives to ensure they discover their hidden talents," she stated.

"Education is not the only key to success. Once the kids can develop their skills, it can help them in any part of their lives; they could go far in life," she added.

He commended the kids for their efforts saying "most of the kids here are very good, cooperative and respectful and could go far if they take up the sport."

The academy presented a few rackets and balls to enable the kids continue to practice on their own, adding that there would be monthly visits to check on their development.

According to Naa Shika, the team would also visit the Nungua orphanage early next year as they hope to reach out to a lot more kids.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

