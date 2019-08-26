Africa: Satellites Crash Out of Africa Games

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Black Satellites have been bundled out of the on-going football competition at the African Games in Morocco following a 4-2 defeat in the hands of the Junior Eagles of Mali at the Stade Municipal in El Manssouria on Saturday.

The defeat, the second for the side after losing to Senegal 1-0 on Wednesday, condemned coach Yaw Preko to an early exit.

Souleymane Drame opened the scoring for the Malians in the 11th minute before Abdoulaye Kanou added the second in the 41st with Ibrahima Sangare compleing a double in the 64th and 66th minutes. Awudu Tahiru grabbed the brace for Ghana in the 47th and 86 minutes.

The Ghanaians started on a shaky note as a long ball to their area unsettled goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who struggled to bring the situation under control.

Senegalese striker, Drame, capitalised on a defensive blunder in the 11th minute to score the opener.

Mali could have gone ahead 2-0 by the 29th minute but goalkeeper Ibrahim saved an Abdoulaye Kanou spot kick shot to keep the score at 1-0.

However, Kanou came back to haunt the 2011 champions with the second goal with four minutes to end the first half through a defensive error between the backline and the goalkeeper.

Two minutes into the second half, Tahiru, reduced the deficit for the Black Satellites with Ghana's opening goal which urged them on to push for the equaliser.

Sangare restored Mali's two-goal lead with a fine finish from a break in the 66th minute before putting the icing on the win two minutes later with another goal in a similar fashion.

The crestfallen and tired looking Black Satellites managed to score a consolation goal through Tahiru late in the game but did very little to alter the result.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.