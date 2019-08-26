Ghana: Fall Out of NDC Primaries - Chereh, Mubarak Unseated ... Minority Leader Goes Unopposed ... Sosu, Dumelo, Kwakyi, Adams Triumphant

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) first batch of primaries held on Saturday across the country pulled a lot of surprises and shocks as some big wigs lost their seats, with fresh entrants making their way onto the parliamentary scene as candidates for the party in the 2020 general elections.

Former Health Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West in the Upper West Region, Mr Joseph Yileh Chireh and Ras Mubarak, MP for Kumbugu in the Northern Region, lost their bid to represent the party in next year's elections.

The former district chief executive for the then Jirapa District, Cletus Dapilah defeated the incumbent MP, Dr Francis Bawaana Dakurah.

The acting Director of Elections for the NDC and former Deputy Minister of Upper West Region, Bede Zeideng, also got the nod to contest the Parliamentary elections for the Lawra Constituency in 2020, as he polled 379 votes to beat Daniel Tigbee who got 316.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu went unopposed for Tamale South and he is billed to make his fifth attempt to Parliament in the 2020 general election.

Some of the new entrants onto the scene include, Kofi Adams, former National Organiser of the NDC, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, a former deputy Minister of Communications for the Abura Asebu Kwamankesse constituency in the Central Region, Dzifa Gomashie, a former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts for the Ketu South in the Volta Region, Francis Xavier Sosu, a private legal practitioner for the Madina Constituency in Accra and film actor John Dumelo.

A popular fisherman Mr Charles Hagan, alias Panya, beat Betty Bosomtwe Sam, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister to contest the Sekondi Constituency seat and Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade-kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) won the primaries on the ticket of the NDC.

Jonathan Donkor reports from the Korley Klottey Constituency in Osu, Accra, that Ms Zenator Agyemang Rawlings emerged victorious with a total of 671 votes out of the 1,270 votes cast, constituting 52.83 per cent of the total votes cast with her contenders, Mr Leeford Kpakpo Quarshie and Muhammad Bashiru Nii Armah polling 336 and 260 votes respectively with three rejected ballots.

Addressing delegates and sympathisers after casting his ballot, former President Jerry John Rawlings said he was looking up to the Office of the Special Prosecutor and Attorney General's department to team up and tackle corrupt practices in the country.

"We must continue the fight against corruption; it's destroyed too much and we can't afford to allow it to continue. So, we are looking up to the Attorney General's Department to collaborate with Mr Martin Amidu to ensure that the right things are done," he said.

Reporting from La Dadekotopon in Accra, VICTOR A. BUXTON said that Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) on Saturday won the parliamentary primary slot for the constituency with 902 votes representing 62.51 per cent to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party in the 2020 elections.

Her close contenders, Mr John Fiifi Komey polled 338 votes, representing 24.42 per cent, Harold Thompson 65, representing 4.5 per cent and Jake Adjei Kwei securing 136 votes representing 9.42 per cent with two spoilt ballots.

Out of 1,710 expected registered candidates, only 1,443 turned up to cast their ballots in the election held at the forecourt of the La Traditional Council.

"Thank you all especially to the delegates for reposing confidence in me to deliver and with the support from my contenders and everyone in the constituency, I will regain the lost seat from the NPP come election 2020"she said.

FROM TEMA, KEN AFEDZI, reports that, 36-year-old Medical Doctor, Raphael Kwasi Sarpong Tufour emerged the winner of the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Tema West Constituency with 755 votes as against his contenders, Wakefield Ackuaku who garnered 411 votes with the third contender, Romeo Elipklim Akahoho with 37.

Total valid votes cast were 1,203 while 2 ballot papers were rejected hence total votes cast, 1,205.

Addressing the delegates, Dr Tufuor entreated the party supporters to unite with a common front and begin a house-to-house campaign to wrestle power from the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

Wakefield Ackuaku and Romeo Akahoho pledged their unflinching support as the election was over, to close the ranks of the party and forge ahead for victory in next year.

In Ningo Prampram, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George won with a close margin of 407 votes while his contender Michael Kwettey had 400 votes.

Total votes were 809 with 2 rejected ballots.

The immediate past chief executive officer of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Isaac Ashai Odamtten won the Tema East constituency with 892 votes while his lone contender Edward Nii Tetteh Kraku got 266 votes from the total votes of 1,157.

The incumbent MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah has maintained her candidature on the ticket of the NDC with 519 votes. Her other contenders, Charles Teye McCarthy, Catherine Dela Dzivenu and Thomas Tetteh Brown polled 288, 67 and seven respectively out of the total valid votes cast of 886 with 5 rejected ballots.

In the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Joe Akurtey Tetteh led his contenders with 558 whereas Captain Moses Tettey, Abraham Teye Tetteh and Rudolph Sebuabe got 428, 62 and 33 respectively.

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE reports from the Western Region that Mr Charles Hagan, a popular fisherman, defied predictions of the bookmakers to spring a surprise as he beat two political stalwarts in the Sekondi National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

Hagan, alias Panya, garnered 244 votes out of the 582 votes cast while his main challenger, Betty Bosomtwe Sam, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister and a two-time parliamentary candidate, got 175 votes. Charlotte Otua Odoom, also a former metropolitan chief executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, received 163 votes.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the choice of Hagan, a 'darling boy' of the fisher folks was a signal of what the contest for the Sekondi seat presents in the 2020 elections, as some political pundits predict that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Candidate, Agyapa Merce, would face a strong contestant next year.

Dorcas Toffey, another fresher, also sent shockwaves in the Western Region when she whooped 1,324 votes representing 87.4 per cent of the total valid votes of 1,516 while Akatia Kwaidoo and Nda Blay Armah got 188 and four votes respectively in the Jomoro NDC primaries .

Meanwhile, in the Ahanta West, a former Member of Parliament, George Kwame Aboagye regained the NDC slot when he whooped 533 votes to beat Ebenezer Essien, who got 294 votes and Ebenezer Aidoo, 321 votes.

At Shama, another Member of Parliament, Gabriel Kojo Essilfie, consolidated his position by garnering 545 votes while Eric Cobbinah got 282 votes, James Mensah Eshun, 72 and a former district chief executive, Kojo Appiah got 18 votes.

Eric Afful, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi West, bagged 562 votes to beat his challenger Sarfo Adu, who received 427 votes' whiles in the Amenfi Central; Elijah Jones got 112 votes after being whipped by Kwakye Ackah, the incumbent who garnered 875.

Isaac Adjei Mensah, the incumbent MP for Wassa East and a former DEC for Prestea Huni Valley, Wisdom Cudjoe and Micheal Otoo for Effia have been elected unopposed.

ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, reports from the Volta Region that the MP for Ho Central in the Volta Region, Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo won his seat by a landslide to stand for a third term.

He won 546 votes out of the 1,296 cast to crush five other contestants at the polls held at Ho-Kpodzi on Saturday.

The closest to Kpodo was Stanley Glate, a lecturer, who polled 189 votes; followed by a less known Edem Kofi Kpotosu who got 167.

"The primaries are over, so let us team up now as the good people of Ho Central Constituency and move ahead in unity for progress", he added.

The incumbent MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza has received the nod at the primaries to stand for the seat for a third term.

From North Dayi, incumbent Joyceline Tetteh secured a landslide victory over the only challenger, while the Ho West MP, K. Bedzra was also given the green light by the delegates.

Similarly, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa scooped a whopping 1, 043 votes, representing 96.75 per cent from the delegates to beat his challenger, William Mawuli Adado who received only 35 votes from the delegates.

The Akatsi North Constituency incumbent, Peter Nortsu Kotoe has also been endorsed again at the primaries.

In Ketu South, the delegates have voted largely in favour of Dzifa Gomashie in preference to four other aspirants.

Reporting from Tamale, Northern Regional correspondent YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, reports that Mr Ras Mubarak, MP for Kumbungu constituency in the Northern Region was the only incumbent MP who failed to retain the party's mandate to contest 2020 parliamentary election as he was defeated by Dr Hamza Adam.

Dr Adam pulled 401 votes to beat the Ras Mubarak in the elections which was conducted by the officials of Electoral Commission.

Alhaji A B A Fueini, MP for Sangnarigu retained the mandate of delegates to contest the parliamentary election on the NDC ticket.

Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North polled 446 valid votes to beat his oponent Kassi Musah Ibrahim who polled 164 votes.

Mohammed Abdul-Aziz MP for Mion also retained his bid to contest 2020 parliamentary elections.

Mr Alhassan Umar MP for Zabzugu constituency secured the mandate to contest the NDC party's ticket in next year's parliamentary election.

Mohammed Ibrahim Murtala who switched from Nanton Constituency to Tamale Central won the NDC parliamentary primaries to contest 2020 parliamentary elections as he beat Hanan Abdul-Rahman Gundandoo former MCE for Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

Other persons elected to contest next year's parliamentary election on the NDC ticket included Mahammadu Atta Nantogmah for Bimbilla, Mr Daniel N. Wakpal for Kpandai, Bukari Nikpe Joseph for Saboba and Mohammed Yussif Malimali for Gusheigu.

The rest included Dawuni Abukari for Wulensi, Yussif Admu for Tolon and Tampi Simon Achempong for Tatale/Sanguli.

Three others including minority leader Haruna Iddiris, Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa and Alhassan Abdul-Fatawu were endorsed by popular acclamation as they were sole candidates for Tamale, Karaga and Yendi constituencies respectively.

In the Savannah Region, the only female aspirant in the Salaga South Constituency of the NDC, Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima has beaten three strong men to win the parliamentary primaries conducted on the Saturday.

The candidates who secured the party's mandates to contest on its ticket included Alhassan Mumuni for Salaga North; John A. Jinapor for Yapei/Kasugu; Mahama Shaibu for Daboya/Mankarigu; Adams Mutawakilu for Damongo; Andrews Chiwitey for Sawla/Tuna/Kalba and Yusif Sulemana.

From Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, SAMUEL AKAPULE, reports that in the Bolgatanga Central constituency, the incumbent MP, Mr Isaac Adongo polled 843 votes to beat his contender, George Gamson who secured 229 votes.

For that of the Bolgatanga East Constituency, the incumbent MP, Dr Dominic Ayine polled 231 to beat Mr Lance Adogba who got 93 votes.

While the incumbent MP for the Bongo Constituency, Mr Edward Bawa secured 590 votes to beat his opponent, Mr Rainer Akumperigya who got 291 votes , in the Talensi Constituency the seating MP, Mr B.T Baba got 532 votes to beat his opponent Mr Nicholas Takuzie who secured 180 votes.

In the Garu Constituency, Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, the sitting MP got 182 votes to beat his three opponents, Dr Thomas Anabah 135, Mr Dominic Azumah Azimbe 177and Mr George Mbawini 37 votes respectively.

Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, the sitting MP for the Nabdam constituency retained his seat.

For the Zibilla Constituency, Mr Cletus Avoka Apul, the former MP took the lead with 206 to beat his four contestants Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla 336, Mr Simon Agbango 286, Mr Eugene Mbilla 15 and Mr Paul Issifu 10 votes.

The MP for the Bawku Central Mr Mahama Ayariga went unopposed, while in the Pusiga Constituency, Ms Laadi Ayamba emerged the winner.

In the Builsa North Constituency, the incumbent MP, Mr James Agalga won to represent his people.

In the Tempane Constituency, Mr David Adakudugu the former district chief executive for the area emerged the winner with 441 votes to beat his two contenders.

For the Navrongo Central Constituency, Mr Samson Chiragia Tangombu polled 484 votes to beat his contenders.

MP for the Builsa South Constituency, Mr Clement Apaak was also elected unopposed.

AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN reporting from the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua, said in the Suhum Consistuency, a 27- year-old Air Hostess, Amanda Okyere Kwatia, defeated her two contenders by polling 821 votes which represented 81.29 per cent.

At Lower Manya Krobo, Mr Okletey Terlabi won with 628 votes while his contenders, Benedicta Lasi Koryo,Dr Joseph Nuettey and David Tettey polled 444,68 and 35 respectively.

At Abirem, Mavis Ama Frempong won with 622 votes while her contender lost with 100 votes with Joseph Appiah Boateng wining with 352 votes in Afram Plains South.

At Asuogyaman, Mr Thomas Apem Nyarko became winner polling 872 votes while the rest, Daniel Martey and Nelson Kwasi Hodogbey polled 176 and 13 votes respectively.

From Odumase Krobo, DAVID KODJO reports that the incumbent MP for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Ebenezer Okletey Ter-labi has asked his candidates to put behind them the results of the just ended primaries election and come together in unity to seek a resounding victory for the party in the 2020 general election.

Daniel Dzirasaah reports from Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Region, the electing of Sanja Nanja, former MP for Atebubu Amantin Constituency in the Bono East Region.

He garnered 947 votes to beat his closest challenger, Peter Boadu Minka who had 320 ballots out of 1,267 votes cast for the election held at St Martin's Primary school park.

Ms Millicent Amankwaa Yeboah, a 27 -year-old, defeated former Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Justice Samuel Adjei in the Sunyani West constituency contest.

She polled 623 ballots to beat her closest challenger Abdulai Yahaya Appiah who recorded 286 votes out of 1086 valid votes cast.

Dr Kwabena Donkor for Pru East won by 401 to pick the slot against his challenger who had 257 votes.

Dominic Napre and Kwame Ampofo Twumasi had to battle their way out before winning the slot in their respective elections for the Sene East and West constituencies.

Those who went unopposed are Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare for the Techiman North, former deputy minister of Local Government and Rural Development; Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum for Nkoranza South; Alhaji Collins Dawuda for Asutifi South and Eric Opoku for Asunafo South.

From Cape Coast, DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH reports that four candidates who went unopposed have been acclaimed by the party to represent their various constituencies.

They include incumbent MP for Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson; Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, Cape Coast North; former MCE and former parliamentary candidate for Upper Denkyira East, Emelia Ankomah and James Joe Quayson Jnr. for Assin North.

In the Ekumfi Constituency, former Member of Parliament George Kuntu Blankson lost his bid to represent the party by obtaining 163 votes. He was defeated by another former Member of Parliament , Abeiku Crentsil who garnered 271 votes while the other candidates, Ekow Othniel Kwainoe, Messach Mighty Abakah-Gyenin and Yarhans Dissou Arthur had 181, 149 and

nine votes respectively.

For the Awutu Senya West constituency, Madam Gizella Tetteh won the contest by obtaining 774 votes to defeat her closest challenger Gabriel Quaye who polled 190 votes.

The Gomoa East paiamentary primaries recorded a tie between Abraham Bright Bruce-Amissah and Desmond De-Graft Paitoo who garnered 277 votes each. The other candidates Joseph Ato Quartey had 138 votes, Margaret Naana Ackom, 66 votes while Michael Buabeng managed to secure 24 votes.

In the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency, the incumbent Samuel Atta Mills polled 749 votes to beat two other contestants.

Delegates in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency once again endorsed a former parliamentary candidate, Foster Joseph Andoh as he secured 307 votes with Isaac Smith Acquah obtaining 211 votes while Godwin Nana Arthur managed with 170 votes.

David Vondee secured a comfortable victory in a two-man contest by obtaining 579 votes to lead the NDC in the Twifo Atti Morkwa constituency.

For the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency, Alhaji Kobina Ghansah won the NDC parliamentary ticket by garnering 886 votes as Michael Harry A. Yamson

Eric Kwesi Taylor obtained 154 votes and 42 votes respectively.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts Hagan have to bend backwards to get the nod to represent the NDC once again.

There was a keen contest in the Gomoa Central Constituency where Moses Jehu Appiah won by 234 votes. His contenders were Ebenezer Arthur Duncan and Benjamin E. Dampson.

In the Gomoa West Constituency, Richard Gyan-Mensah won massively by polling 747 votes to beat his competitors.

In the Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah garnered 940 votes to dislodge his other contender, Richard Bentum who secured 406 votes.

A former deputy Minister of Communications in the fomer President John Mahama-led administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu obtained 360 votes to represent the party in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency.

From the Upper West Region, LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOU reports that three MPs were retained. They are Dr Rashid Pelpuo of Wa Central, Dr Sebastian Sandaare of Daffiama-Bussie-Issah and Mr Edward Dery of Lambussie constituencies.

In the Nadowli Constituency, a total of seven candidates contested the parliamentary aspirant primaries given the bowing out of the2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Kingsford Alban Sumani Bagbin. The scramble for the seat led to the victory for 37 year old Anthony Sumah, an administrator at the Tumu Government Hospital, who won the seat by 374 votes, out of a total of 851 votes cast.

Wa West's 16-year serving MP who was seeking for the opportunity to contest for the 5th time, Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh lost the seat to Mr Peter L. Too-bu who went on voluntary retirement from the police service in order to contest the primaries. Mr Too-bu ended the parliamentary career of incumbent Joseph Yieleh Chireh with 755 votes out of a total of 1,141 votes cast.

Although Nandom presented a new candidate, Dr Richard Kuu-ire he was not contested and was therefore confirmed through public acclamation. A department head at the University for Development Studies, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw won the candidate slot for Wa East Constituency with 522 votes out of a total of 930 votes. His contender Mr Ameen Salifu was a former MP who lost to the New Patriotic Party's Godfrey Tangu Bayon in 2016.

Former acting Deputy Director of Elections for the NDC, Mr Bede Ziedon successfully polled a 379-vote win over his contender Mr Daniel Tigbee.

A former DCE for the then Jirapa District, Mr Cletus Dapilah emerged winner by knocking off incumbent Legislator.

Mr Mohammed Issah Bataglia, an In-country Coordinator won the primaries for the Sissala East, while Mr Mohammed Adams won the Sissala West Constituency.