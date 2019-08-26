Ghana: Pres Attends 7th TICAD in Japan

26 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the country on Saturday, for Japan, to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe.

The objective of the conference is "to promote high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners." Japan is a co-host of the conference, with the co-organisers being the United Nations Office of the Special Advisor on Africa (UN-OSSA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

While in Japan, President Akufo-Addo would hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Abe, and also with the President of Mauritius, and would in addition, hold meetings with some Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of important Japanese companies.

He would address the plenary session of TICAD on the theme "Accelerating Economic Transformation and Improving Business Environment Through Innovation and Private Sector Engagement"; deliver the keynote speech at the 2019 Symposium of the Junior Chamber International; and deliver a statement at the Third Replenishment of GAVI, "a public-private global health partnership committed to increasing access to immunisation in poor countries".

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Trade and Industry, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President would return to Ghana on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.