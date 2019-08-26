Ghana: Pres Attends 7th TICAD in Japan

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the country on Saturday, for Japan, to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe.

The objective of the conference is "to promote high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners." Japan is a co-host of the conference, with the co-organisers being the United Nations Office of the Special Advisor on Africa (UN-OSSA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

While in Japan, President Akufo-Addo would hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Abe, and also with the President of Mauritius, and would in addition, hold meetings with some Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of important Japanese companies.

He would address the plenary session of TICAD on the theme "Accelerating Economic Transformation and Improving Business Environment Through Innovation and Private Sector Engagement"; deliver the keynote speech at the 2019 Symposium of the Junior Chamber International; and deliver a statement at the Third Replenishment of GAVI, "a public-private global health partnership committed to increasing access to immunisation in poor countries".

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Trade and Industry, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President would return to Ghana on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.