Ghana: NDC Parliamentary Primaries - Ofosu Ampofo Salutes Winners ... but Ras Mubarak Cries Foul

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has congratulated all members who participated in the Saturday's party parliamentary primaries, especially the winners.

The party held primaries in some selected constituencies across the country to elect candidates who would vie on the ticket of the NDC in Election 2020.

In a statement issued just after the event, Mr Ampofo said, "I wish those who won their contests the best of luck in next year's general election."

"The victors must remember that they can secure a resounding victory in 2020 only if they do everything in their power to bring the losers and their supporters on board their respective campaigns so that together, they would win the confidence and trust of their various constituents."

The statement said, "Just as the losing aspirants in the presidential primary threw their weight behind former President John Mahama and offered their support and commitment towards the campaign in the 2020 elections," the party expect the losers in the parliamentary primaries to do same.

It added: "For the NDC has only one adversary, the New Patriotic Party, and we need to focus all our energies on the effort to get the people of Ghana to elect us to replace the confused and clueless President Akufo-Addo and his government."

Just as the statement would be welcoming to the teeming NDC faithful, one of the losers and current Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, claimed he lost because his opponent engaged in vote-buying.

Speaking to journalists moments after he lost, Ras Mubarak claimed that: "As a country, we have to rethink the way we want our politics to go forward.

We have seen levels of vote-buying, particularly in the Kumbungu election."

He added that; "Interestingly I have even reported and complained to the BNI to look into the possibility of money laundering.

Officially, I have reported to the BNI to look at how people could just share money like crazy, so to speak just three days ago."

According to him even though he had enormous respect for the delegates who voted at the primaries, "they have chosen people without substance and integrity who can pay their way through".

Ras Mubarak however stated that his focus now was to get the NDC back into government and to help as many candidates to get back seats.

By Times Reporter

Let's unite and kick out 'incompetent' NPP government in 2020 - Sam George to aspirant