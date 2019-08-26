South Africa: Judiciary Distances Itself From @jpotterill, @raymondzondo Accounts

The Office of the Chief Justice has warned members of the public against fake social media accounts alleging to be that of members of the judiciary.

The office dismissed Twitter account @JPotterill, which claims to be that of Judge Potterill, who heads the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

"Judge Potterill does not have a Twitter account and no account has been created for her by the Office of the Chief Justice.

"The views expressed on the Twitter account do not represent those of Judge Potterill or the South African Judiciary," said judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube.

Twitter account @RaymondZondo was also flagged by Mncube as a fake account.

"The public and Twitter users are also reminded of the existence of a Twitter account purporting to be that of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, using the handle @RaymondZondo.

"The views expressed on this account also do not represent those of the Deputy Chief Justice or the South African Judiciary," he said.

Mncube called on the media to contact the Office of the Chief Justice to verify the authenticity of any social media account that purports to be that of a judge before attributing any statements made on the account to a judge.