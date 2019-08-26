Sudan: Two leaders in FFC stress importance of different economic thinking in the new era

Khartoum — The Leader at the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces Mohamed Esmat has stressed the importance of economic forums at this stage to establish a sound and healthy economy.

Addressing a forum on (Deterioration of the Sudanese Pound Value. . the Absent Truth) at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, whicas was organized by the National Chamber of Importers at the Federation of the Chamber of Commerce, Esmat added that the next stage requires open minds and doors for every idea or opinion in the era of Sudan of freedom and change that opens its chest and mind to this important segment, National capitalism, for its important role in the Sudan economy.

For his part, the leader of the Sudanese Association of Professionals Ismail al-Taj stressed the importance of discussing the deterioration of the value of the Sudanese pound. He said that "It is necessary to think outside the box to find remedies for the economic, political, academic and health status according to approaches consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (2016-2030) and the international and regional situation". He pointed out that the eighth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals on the economy and the promotion of economic growth requires courageous and strong approaches that take the country out of stereotypical thinking.