Sudan: Two leaders in FFC stress importance of different economic thinking in the new era

25 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Khartoum — The Leader at the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces Mohamed Esmat has stressed the importance of economic forums at this stage to establish a sound and healthy economy.

Addressing a forum on (Deterioration of the Sudanese Pound Value. . the Absent Truth) at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, whicas was organized by the National Chamber of Importers at the Federation of the Chamber of Commerce, Esmat added that the next stage requires open minds and doors for every idea or opinion in the era of Sudan of freedom and change that opens its chest and mind to this important segment, National capitalism, for its important role in the Sudan economy.

For his part, the leader of the Sudanese Association of Professionals Ismail al-Taj stressed the importance of discussing the deterioration of the value of the Sudanese pound. He said that "It is necessary to think outside the box to find remedies for the economic, political, academic and health status according to approaches consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (2016-2030) and the international and regional situation". He pointed out that the eighth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals on the economy and the promotion of economic growth requires courageous and strong approaches that take the country out of stereotypical thinking.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.