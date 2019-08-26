Sudan: Dr. Al-Amin urges emergency economic program to face the economic deterioration

Khartoum — The leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change Declaration Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin has stressed the importance of establishing an emergency economic program to face the economic situation in the country.

In comments to a forum on "Deterioration of the Sudanese Pound. . the Absent Facts" at Al Salam Rotana Hotel, organized by the National Chamber of Importers at the Federation of the Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Al-Amin asserted important of making breakthrough and development of giant projects to mobilize the resources in the Sudan economy, pointing out that Sudan's strategic location enables it to play a key role in its regional surroundings.

For his part, the General Manager of the Financial Investment Bank and the Member of the Sudanese Union of Banks Dr. Taha Al-Tayib said that the Sudanese banks have been suffering a lot during the ousted regime due to its wrong policies, adding that the World Bank reports ranked the Sudanese economy as number 6 in terms of size in Africa, but the state of the economic situation in the country is almost the worst. Dr. Al-Tayib added that the economic blockade imposed on Sudan, which was denied by the former regime has a direct impact on the economic deterioration besides the wars and political conflict, which alltoger led to the deterioration of the Sudan economy. He drew attention to the importance of the independence of the Central Bank in economic stability, pointing out that the lack of independence mixing the issue of fiscal policy with monetary policy and public finance was dominant on the Central Bank. He called for the importance of the developing Sudanese exports, urging the need to import productive goods needed by the country.