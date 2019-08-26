East Africa Got Talent Clarifies On Burundian Drummers' Participation

25 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Clouds Media International the commissioning broadcaster and Rapid Blue the producers of East Africa Got Talent have clarified on the participation of the Burundian group.

This is after certain quarters raised concern saying the group was from outside the four participating countries namely Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

In a statement released by EAGT, they said entry to the contest was open to anyone who is a legal resident in the four countries irrespective of their nationality.

"The drummers are legal residents of Rwanda and, therefore, legitimate contestants on the show," reads the statement by East Africa Got Talent.

The statement further says that contestants apply as individuals and they were not entered by any government as an official representative of any country.

"We deeply regret if any offence has been taken by the inclusion of the drummers but wish to state that East Africa Got Talent celebrates a wide diversity of talent and takes a special pride in showcasing the cultural heritage of the region."

Also Read

Valverde wants more from Griezmann as Messi doubtful to face Betis

Guardiola hopes for impact from wounded Mendy

Tuchel and Valverde tight-lipped over Neymar future

Bongo Flava Club banger 'Kwangaru' hits 50 Million mark

The fourth episode of the talent search show continues today August 25 , beamed by Clouds TV in Tanzania, Citizen TV in Kenya and NBS in Uganda.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
East Africa
Entertainment
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.