Uganda/Rwanda: Uganda Humbles Rwanda 3-0 in Cecafa U-15 Challenge Cup

26 August 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda's youngsters proved too strong for Rwanda when they registered a 3-0 win to finish top of Group B in the on-going Cecafa U-15 Challenge Cup in Asmara, Eritrea.

The win takes Uganda to 12 points, 13 goals scored and none conceded. They will next face Burundi in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Abasi Kyeyune netted a brace, while Patrick Ouke scored the other. Rwanda's Veryzion Ishimwe had a chance to pull one back but shot out. The Rwanda team continued to play a very defensive game with Uganda pressing them for most of the match.

Shafiq Magogo, son of FUFA president Moses Magogo also made his first appearance in the tournament when he came on as a second-half substitute. Rwanda's coach Yves Rwasamanzi said that he rested some of the players because they had already qualified for the semi-final.

"Uganda is a very strong side because they dominated most of the game. We are planning for the semi-final first then see what happens next," added the coach.

The Uganda coach Jackson Magera said he is proud of his team that has scored 13 goals and conceded none.

"The boys have been very disciplined, but we head to the knock out stage now which is very different," he added.

In an earlier match, Tanzania beat Ethiopia 3-1. The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, while the final takes place on August 30. President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad will grace the final.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.