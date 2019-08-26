South Africa: Jaguares XV to Host Griffons in Currie Cup First Division Final

26 August 2019
Cape Town — The Jaguares XV will host the Griffons in a historic Currie Cup First Division home final in Potchefstroom on Friday after they defeated the Valke and EP Elephants in their respective semi-finals over the weekend.

The Jaguares XV's dream debut season continued as they registered their eighth victory in as many matches in the competition, beating the Valke 37-29 at the Fanie du Toit Stadium in Potchefstroom, while the Griffons outclassed the EP Elephants 62-31 at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom.

A classy showing by Argentinean flyhalf Domingo Miotti, who scored a try, four conversions and three penalty goals - for a personal total of 18 points - proved vital in their victory as two penalty goals and an extra conversion was the difference on the scoreboard in the end.

In stark contrast to their seven pool matches which they won with bonus points, the Jaguares XV were made to work hard for the victory for the first time this season as both teams scored four tries apiece.

The hosts started the clash strongly and built up an encouraging 27-10 lead at the break, which proved handy later in the match as the Valke fought back with intent and outscored them 19 points to 10 in the second half.

In Welkom, a hat-trick by Griffons winger Allistair Mumba and a brace by No 8 Cody-Anthony Basson paved the way for their emphatic 62-31 victory against the EP Elephants.

The home side dominated the first half completely, cruising to a 41-10 lead, and this paved the way for the victory as the second half proved much more competitive with both sides scoring 21 points.

Scorers:

Jaguares XV 37 (27) Valke 29 (10)

Jaguares XV - Tries: Leonel Oviedo, Lucio Sordoni, Domingo Miotti, Nicolas Solveyra Von Glasberg Chaet. Conversions: Domingo Miotti (4). Penalty goals: Domingo Miotti (3)

Valke - Tries: Martin Sithole, Anrich Richter, Rodney Damons, Coert Cronje. Conversions: Richter (3). Penalty goal: Richter

Griffons 62 (41) EP Elephants 31 (10)

Griffons - Tries: Jean-Jacques Pretoruis, Cody-Anthony Basson (2), Allistair Mumba (3), Duan Pretorius, Jaywinn Juries, Penalty Try. Conversions: Robbie Petzer (6). Penalty goal: Petzer

EP Elephants - Tries: Lindokuhle Welemu, Stephan de Wit, Meli Rokoua, Diego Williams. Conversions: Oliver Zono (4). Penalty goal: Zono

