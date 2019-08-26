Nigeria: #RevolutionNow - 20 Days After, Police Fail to Release Protester Arrested in Osun

26 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Twenty days after the #RevolutionNow protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the police are yet to set free Olawale Adebayo, one of the activists arrested during the demonstration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how five protesters were arrested in the state, including the brutal attack on Sariyu Akanmu, a 70-year-old fufu seller.

Following news reports about Mrs Akanmu's brutalisation, the elderly woman has been receiving help from the public.

While others were released few days after the protest, Mr Adebayo was not released. Prior to the nationwide protest, Omoyele Sowore, a lead convener of the protest was arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) and has since then remained in their custody despite public outcry for his release.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police has also denied Mr Adebayo's relatives and friends from having access to him.

"The friends and family are not even permitted to see him. We can't say exactly what his condition is," Ismail Adio, a friend told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, a social media campaign has been launched on social media with the hashtag: #FreeMandate.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, a lawyer, Jide Ayayi said the Mr Adebayo's detainment is illegal.

"You don't keep someone in your custody for days without allowing his relations or friends to visit him," he said. "It is even illegal to detain someone for long without arraigning him. If the police considers his offense too serious, then, they should arraign him and not just allow him die in the cell."

When contacted on why the police have failed to release Mr Adebayo, Osun State Police Spokesperson, Folashade Odoro told our correspondent to call her back.

Several calls and text messages put across to her afterwards were not responded to.

