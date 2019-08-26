South Africa: Bok Prop Signs With Toulon As Medical Joker

26 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Springbok and Western Province prop Wilco Louw has signed a short-term deal with French Top 14 giants Toulon .

Toulon announced via a press statement on Monday that Louw had signed as a 'medical joker' for the duration of the Rugby World Cup.

"Wilco Louw will join the Rugby Club Toulonnais to overcome the absences of key players due to the World Cup," Toulon announced.

A medical joker is a common term in French rugby for a player who joins a club as an injury replacement on a short-term basis.

This announcement means that the 25-year-old will not be named in coach Rassie Erasmus' Springbok squad later on Monday.

Louw has played 13 Tests since making his debut against New Zealand at Newlands in 2017. His most recent Test was the 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria earlier this month.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

