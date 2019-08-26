Kenya: I Won't Beg for Odinga's Support, Says Kalonzo

26 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lillian Mutavi

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that he will not beg for political support from opposition leader Raila Odinga in his quest to be President in the 2022 general elections.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Machakos member of Parliament Joyce Kamene's father, Mr David Makumbi, Mr Kalonzo said he was ready to fight it out with his opponents without asking 'to be backed' for the top seat.

He was reacting to calls by a section of Ukambani politicians who had spoken earlier urging him to negotiate for nothing less than the presidential slot when he embarks to form any political coalition with leaders from other communities.

The leaders said that Mr Kalonzo had been patient for too long, and asked him to stamp his authority within any political coalition in the run-up to the polls.

Among the leaders were former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, MPs Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Vincent Musau (Mwala).

"We have a presidential candidate, what we are looking for is a running mate," said Mr Kimilu.

Mr Muthama said other Ukambani politicians who had declared interest in the presidency including Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart, Kivutha Kibwana were not a match for Mr Kalonzo.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
