South Africa: Yes, Mr Roets, You Did Just Commit Hate Speech

opinion

The flimsy arguments of AfriForum and Ernst Roets following his tweeting of the old South African flag simply do not cut it. When are we going to accept that this flag is one of the most evocative symbols of apartheid?

Just hours after judgment was delivered declaring the gratuitous display of the old South African flag to be hate speech, AfriForum head Ernst Roets posted a tweet with the same apartheid flag with the question: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

He exploited a little crack in the judgment by claiming that it was not posted gratuitously, but for academic purposes. In doing so, in my view, he should not be condemned, but congratulated, for confirming that there is a need to question the use of divisive national symbols and for the reach and contours of free speech to be settled once and for all.

Otherwise, we are heading for a slippery slope that will take us back to the time when free speech was free only for white minority members of our population.

There was nothing academic about the tweets of Roets, the holder of an LLM in Public Law from the University of Pretoria and a doctoral candidate....