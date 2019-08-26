Uganda: Vipers Subdue KCCA for Super 8 Bragging Rights

26 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

If ever there were any doubts about who KCCA's strongest league title challengers will be, then that argument could have been put to rest yesterday.

This is after their clash with Vipers, the team with whom they have shared the last seven league titles, ended with the latter as comfortable 2-0 winners of the Pilsner Super 8 tournament.

KCCA could easily point to fatigue playing a huge factor, with manager Mike Mutebi retaining seven players who started Friday's 2-0 Caf Champions League win over Namibia's African Stars. But the fact that he fielded the likes of Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza and the two Mutyabas; Muzamir and Mike from the start, showed how high he seemed to regard the preseason tournament.

It was, however, startling at times to see KCCA subdued by a more energetic Vipers team that many at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku will struggle to recall a short on target beyond Muzamir Mutyabas late long range effort.

By then, the game was already out of KCCA's hands with Fahad Bayo marking his Vipers debut by powering in an 11th minute header from an Abraham Ndugwa freekick.

Strike partner Daniel Mzee Sserunkuma then missed a golden chance to add a second goal directing his effort straight at KCCA goalkeeper Jamil Maliyamungu after being put through by Ndugwa.

But Bayo, who troubled KCCA's backline of John Revita and Samuel Kato all evening then got his brace connecting with substitute Brian Nkuubi's low centre midway through the second half. Revita was then sent off late in the game to leave KCCA outnumbered on the pitch and on the stands.

Pilsner Super 8 final

Sunday's results

Vipers 2-0 KCCA

Top scorer

Allan Okello (3 goals) - KCCA

Best goalkeeper

Fabian Mutombora (Vipers)

Best defender

Ronald Otti (Mbarara)

Best midfielder

Saidi Kyeyune (URA)

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

