Angola: Champions League - 1º De Agosto Through to Last Eliminatory State

26 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto are through to the last eliminatory phase of access to the group stage of the Champions League in football, after beating on Saturday, in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, the KMKM FC squad of Tanzania by 2-0, for the second leg of the continental competition.

The two goals were scored by Mabululo, one of which by penalty.

In the first leg, 1º de Agosto also won the game by 2-0.

Meanwhile, the country's other representative in the continental competition, Petro de Luanda, last Sunday in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium beat Matlama of Lesotho by 2-0.

In the first leg encounter Petro de Luanda won by 2-0 as well.

