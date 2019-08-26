Angola: President Appoints New Director-General of Criminal Investigation Service

Luanda — Angolan president, João Lourenço, appointed on Saturday the Chief-Commissioner Arnaldo Manuel Carlos, as new director-general of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) of the Home Ministry.

According to a note from the president's Civil Office, the new director of SIC replaces Eugénio Pedro Alexandre, who was sacked on Saturday by the Angolan Head of State.

João Lourenço also sacked Commissioner Arnaldo Manuel Carlos, from the position of Delegate of the Home Affairs Ministry and Commander of National Police in southern Huila Province as well as dismissed Pedro Pascoal Domingos Rodrigues from the position of Director of Criminal Investigation Department.

The president sacked and appointed several other high ranking officers of the Home Affairs Ministry.

The Angolan Head of State left Sunday for Japan to attend the Africa-Japan Conference (TICAD7).