South Africa: UCT Community Holds Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

26 August 2019
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Hundreds of UCT students and staff participated in a silent protest on campus against gender-based violence on 2 August 2019. It formed part of UCT's #JustNo campaign, a campus-wide initiative to raise awareness about gender-based violence, rape and other violent sexual crimes that affect the UCT community, South Africa and the world. The protest also highlighted how gender-based violence is driving new HIV infections.

Should you need any form of assistance in this regard please do call either of these numbers:

UCT Student Careline 0800 24 25 26 or SMS 31393 for a call-back

UCT's 24-Hour Sexual Assault Emergency Response number 072 393 7824 for help with your immediate needs

UCT's Survivor Support Specialist can be reached on 021 650 3530 or via email at Rashieda.Khan@uct.ac.za

Rape Crisis: 021 447 1467.

