The Harare Magistrates court has this morning granted RTGS400 bail to the MDC Secretary for Organising, Amos Chibaya.

He has also been remanded to the 12th of September 2019 for routine remand.

Chibaya is facing a new charge of failing to stop the demonstration in Harare last week of which he was the official Convenor.

This means that Chibaya is now facing yet another charge apart from the already existing one of subversion.

More to follow...