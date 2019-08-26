Zimbabwe: Walk the Talk in Fight Against Graft - ICJ Tells Mnangagwa

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has no choice but to fight corruption if he is to establish a truly democratic, just and successful Zimbabwe, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has said.

ICJ's Arnold Tsunga said this at the official launch of the anti-corruption awareness campaign held in the capital on Wednesday last week.

The event, themed "corruption ends with you", was organised by the ICJ in conjunction with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The European Union (EU) in Harare, represented by it's Head of Delegation, Timo Olkonnen, poured in over £1.8 million for the campaign which will span over 15 months.

During the time, citizens will be educated on the negative impact corruption has on the rule of law, human rights and development.

While Tsunga applauded the efforts by President Mnangagwa's administration so far, he said government should walk the anti-corruption talk.

"We at the ICJ are in turn proud to support this initiative for two primary reasons, Zimbabwe has no option but to fight corruption if it is to be a just, peaceful and successful developmental state.

"Two - the reconstituted Zacc has demonstrated a strong desire to pursue its mandate without fear or favour and seems to have secured renewed commitment from other key stakeholders in the justice delivery chain," Tsunga said.

"Of course time will tell if concrete results will come out so that the country can be seen to be walking the talk."

This comes amidst government's efforts to wipe out graft which is worsening the country's dire economic situation.

At his inaugural speech, Mnangagwa promised to deal with Zimbabwe's extremely high corruption levels which ranks at 160 out of 180 countries.

Corruption is rife in government institutions including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) amongst others as well as the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara).

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

