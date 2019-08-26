Zambia: 'Good Corporate Governance Key to Economic Progress'

President Edgar Lungu has said the Government is committed to enhancing ethical and responsible corporate governance among directors in both public and private corporations as a pillar in economic development.

President Lungu said in Lusaka yesterday government was promoting and upholding ethical leadership and corporate governance through domestication of various international protocols.

Mr Lungu said the Government had achieved milestones in ensuring that recommendations were adopted in resolving identified challenges through the review of various pieces of legislation to provide adequate legal framework for corporate governance and stakeholder protection.

