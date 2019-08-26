South Africa: Beach Swearing Ban in Cape Town? 'Jou Ma Se Beach' Laws Unpacked

21 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

People who are outraged by the City of Cape Town's proposal to ban swearing on beaches have until September 2 to oppose this and a raft of other possible by-laws intended to protect the coastline and all who use it.

This is after the City of Cape Town's 17-page Draft Coastal By-Law caused an uproar with the proposal that no person may in the coastal zone "use foul or indecent language".

There were many "tseks!" (go away) among the politer responses to the proposal, while others quipped that they may as well also pack bail money in the cooler box.

But the city's Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt said a key emphasis of the draft Coastal By-law is to ensure that the public's right of access to, and use of beaches as public spaces, is entrenched and protected as a fundamental public right in perpetuity.

"One of the most important aspects of the proposed by-law is that it will give the City the legislative powers to enforce the public's right to access and enjoy our beaches and sea.

"Some residents are claiming the beaches or parcels of land in front of their properties as their own private areas by either extending their homes or gardens, sinking swimming pools, or building walkways with 'no-access' signs on it. Our coastline belongs to all South Africans, and the by-law will be used to entrench this right," said Nieuwoudt.

The wide-ranging proposals in the document also include:

- The proposed banning of slaughtering (livestock) on the beach without permission;

- A ban on bringing glass containers to the beach;

- No dumping;

- A ban on beach house owners preventing access to beaches in front of their properties via signage or erecting "defences";

- No fires or fireworks without permission, and no Chinese lanterns;

- No beach sleep overs, and no vendors, unless permission is granted;

- No littering an along the coastal zone, nor interference with or causing damage to wild animals or plants;

- No pruning coastal shrubbery without permission, or draining water into the sea from private land;

- No fossils or historical artifacts can be removed, disturbed or dug;

- Children can dig on the beach and build their sandcastles;

- No diving or playing within 50m of a pier or vessel launching place;

- No vehicles on the beach without a permit;

- Sunday picnic aunties must restrict their gazebos to 9m squared; and the gazebos must not be "unsightly".

- Sea craft cannot go within 100m of a bather unless in an emergency or unless they are law enforcement;

- Fishing in a tidal pool is prohibited;

- No loudspeakers, amplifiers or similar equipment, nor entertainers, without permission;

- No drinking alcohol or taking "narcotic drugs" or being under the influence of alcohol or narcotic drugs;

- No indecency or lewd acts;

- Dog poop must be picked up, wrappers for the dog poop must be carried, and dogs can only be on the beach unleashed in designated areas. Guide dogs are excluded from some of the dogs-on-the-beach rules;

- The city could also regulate the number of people on a beach or coastal facility, decide whether to charge a fee to be there, and either remove a person being a nuisance or close a beach if it feels there is a need or a safety risk, for shipwreck or to help a beached animal;

- The proposals also outline search and seizure powers, with, or without a warrant.

According to the by-law proposal document these proposed measures are intended to manage and protect the coastal zone, control and regulate public access and behaviour at beaches and beach areas.

The full set of proposed regulations can be read here.

The remaining public hearings ware scheduled for:

August 22 from 19:00 to 21:00 at the Macassar New Civic Hall in Burg Street, Macassar;

August 24 from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Khayelitsha Training Centre on the corner of Lwandle Street and Phendula Crescent;

August 27 from 19:00 to 21:00 at the Strand Subcouncil Chambers on the corner of Fagan Street and Main Road.

The amount of possible fines is not stated, but the proposals explain how compliance notices and fines will be issued.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.