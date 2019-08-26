South Africa: CSA Announce Changes to SA A Squads, Coaching Positions

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa have confirmed a number of changes to the South Africa A team that will tour India from August 25 to September 21 2019.

The changes stem from the fact that a number of players initially selected for the tour have now been elevated to the Proteas squad. Changes have also been made to the coaching staff with Malibongwe Maketa replacing Russell Domingo as coach after he was named as the new coach of Bangladesh.

Andrew Puttick is the new assistant coach after Enoch Nkwe was named as the interim team director of the Proteas.

The tour consists of five one-day matches to be followed by two four-day matches against India A.

Changes to the one-day squad are as follows:

Kyle Verrynne replaces Gihahn Cloete (injury).

Marco Jansen replaces Wiaan Mulder iInjury recovery), but Mulder should be ready to take part in the four-day series.

Changes to the four-day squad:

Marco Jansen replaces Anrich Nortje (Proteas selection)

Lungi Ngidi replaces Beuran Hendricks (Proteas selection)

Theunis De Bruyn replaces Temba Bavuma (Proteas selection) but De Bruyn will only play the second four-day match.

Heinrich Klaasen replaces Rudi Second (injury).

Changes to coaching team:

Malibongwe Maketa replaces Russell Domingo as coach

Andrew Puttick replaces Enoch Nkwe as assistant coach.

Squads

SA A one-day squad: Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, captain), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Kyle Verrynne (Cape Cobras), Junior Dala (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Marco Jansen (Knights), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors).

SA A four-day squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Eddie Moore (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).

Source: Sport24