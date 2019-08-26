Rwanda: Giancarlo Favourite for 2019 Title After Wimr Sprint Rally Victory

26 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Davite Giancarlo has yet again proved he is the man to watch out for in this year's National Rally Championship season after landing another victory over the weekend.

The Belgian driver put on a strong performance to clinch the inaugural Women in Motorsport Rwanda (WIMR) race on Saturday in Bugesera District, Eastern Province.

Cruising his Mitsubishi Evo X 10, Giancarlo dominated all the Super stages from Gako through Gasenyi to Nemba as he undisputedly finished top after covering the 177.5km circuit race in a stunning 55 minutes and 46 seconds.

Last year's national champion, Din Imitiaz, representing Burundi, came second with a time of one hour, thirteen minutes and forty-nine seconds.

Jean Jean Giesen, in his Celica, completed the podium after posting 48 seconds ahead of Randy Muyenzi (1:19:58) in the fourth position.

Out of the seven entries on Saturday, only four screws managed to complete the demanding course.

Driving his Subaru Impreza N10, Jean Claude Gakwaya could not defend the title he won last year after becoming one of the early casualties. Fabrice Yoto and Adolf Nshimiyimana were the other two abandons, all with mechanical problems.

This was the third event on the year-round calendar of domestic rally championship, with the fourth race - the famous Mountain Gorilla Rally - slated for October 5-6.

Giancarlo also won the season opener, Nyirangarama-Tare Sprint Rally, in March while Gakwaya claimed this year's Huye Rally in June.

After the Mountain Gorilla Rally, which also serves as the final event of the Africa Rally Championship, the local season will come to a climax with the Rally de Mille Collines on November 23-24.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Sport
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.