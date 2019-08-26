Namibia: No Arrest Yet in Onethindi Poison Incident

Ongwediva — There has been no arrest yet in the death of a former employee of the Ondonga Traditional Authority who in March was allegedly forced to drink poison by three unknown men at his rented room at Onethindi in Oshikoto Region.

The victim, 30-year-old Barakius Kunasha, succumbed to his injuries a month later at the Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital.

Police Regional Commander in Oshikoto Region Armas Shivute said the investigation into the matter has been completed but the post-mortem report is still outstanding.

"We are still waiting for the post-mortem results and only then can action be taken depending on the outcome. We hope that it will come out soon," said Shivute.

Case CR33/3/2019, administering of poison, is still open.

Kunasha was allegedly left for dead after three men forced him to ingest liquid that had a pungent smell.

Two bottles were allegedly found in his room with one of them half-filled with suspected Jeyes Fluid.

Narrating his ordeal in March from his hospital bed in Onandjokwe, Kunasha said the men broke into his room, held him by the arms, legs and head, forced him to sit upright and eventually poured the liquid into his mouth.

He said he could not recognise the men because they wore balaclava masks and gloves.

Kunasha suffered wounds in his mouth right through to his stomach and struggled to ingest food.

Those in the know claim that prior to the poisoning a young man, whose identity is known to the police, visited the place where Kunasha lived and asked to be shown his room.

People present allegedly refused to show him the room and asked him to contact Kunasha himself.

"When the people asked that they use his cellphone to contact Kunasha, the man refused and requested them not to mention that he came looking for him," said a source.