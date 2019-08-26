Sudan: Renewed Call for More Women in Key Roles

26 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Initiative of No To Women's Oppression renewed its call for ensuring the inclusion of women in all institutions and commissions of the transitional period and the establishment of a women's commission.

In a statement on Sunday, the Initiative called for redress for women victims of human rights violations and victims of arbitrary dismissal and oppression and to address the issues of displaced women and refugees.

The women activists also called for adopting the policy it as a basic component within the Forces for Freedom and Change, and its representation in all coordination structures, committees, assisting offices and decision-making centres within the FFC, to defend the demands of women, participate in the selection of their representatives and express their issues without compromise.

Vigil

On Thursday, members of the Sudanese Women's Union held a vigil in front of the office of the Sudanese Professionals Association in Khartoum, demanding a 50-per cent participation of women "at all levels of power and decision-making bodies".

In a memorandum read out during the vigil and delivered to the Sudanese Professionals Association, the Women's Union reviewed the participation of women in the uprising that led to the ousting of President Al Bashir, the enormous sacrifices they have made, and the violence they have been subjected to.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

