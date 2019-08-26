Sudan: Al Bashir Graft Trial Continues in Khartoum

26 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Khartoum trial of former Sudanese dictator Omar Al Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years before being deposed by a military coup d'état on April 11, continued on Saturday with testimony being heard from three witnesses.

Al Bashir is charged possessing foreign currency, corruption, and receiving gifts illegally. As at the start id the trial last week, tight security surrounded the courthouse and Al Bashir himself, who again appeared from within a security cage On Saturday, the court of deposed President Omar Al Bashir heard three witnesses amid tight security.

The witnesses the court heard, were an intelligence officer, a prosecutor, and a bank employee assigned to count the bales of Sudanese and foreign currency allegedly found at Al Bashir's Khartoum residence after his arrest.

New witnesses next Saturday

The court announced the postponement of the decision on the charges against the ousted dictator to another hearing next Saturday, as it is scheduled to hear other witnesses who were unable to attend this session.

Al Bashir's lawyer demanded that the court release him on ordinary bail. He also requested the family of the accused be allowed to visit him in Kober prison. The judge asked the defence team to submit these requests in writing.

Currency

Al Bashir arrived at the Judicial and Legal Science Institute, in a large military convoy, dressed in traditional Sudanese dress last Monday, and appeared behind a cage. He is charged with "possessing foreign currency, corruption, and receiving gifts illegally".

As reported by Radio Dabanga in April, a substantial amount of cash was seized during a search of Al Bashir's residence in Khartoum. In a statement at the time, the Senior Public Prosecutor Mutasim Mahmoud announced the seizure of $351 million, €6,7 million, £5.2 million, and SDG 5 billion ($105 million*). Some of the cash found was shown to reporters. It had been packed in sacks designed for 50kg of maize meal.

'Saudi millions'

Giving evidence for the prosecution last week, a detective testified that during questioning by investigators following his detention, Al Bashir admitted to receiving 'millions of dollars' from Saudi Arabia.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.